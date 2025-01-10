Raiders TE Brock Bowers named AP's 2024 NFL All-Pro First Team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers has been named to The Associated Press 2024 NFL All-Pro First Team on Friday.

Bowers earns first-team All-Pro honors after ranking third in the league in receptions with 112, eighth in receiving yards with 1,194, and fourth in yards after catch with 596— all of which ranked first among tight ends this season.

He also set the Raiders' franchise record for most receptions in a single season and NFL records for most receptions by a rookie at any position and most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in a single season.

He became just the fourth rookie tight end in the NFL since 1960 to earn first-team All-Pro honors— the first since 2002, when Jeremy Shockey had the honors.