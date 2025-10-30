HENDERSON, Nev. — Ten years ago, Pete Carroll and the Seahawks drafted Tyler Lockett. Now, the Raiders head coach and the star wide receiver are reunited.

“He’s a tremendous football player," Carroll said. "He’s got great background, savvy play making ability, a real natural sense about him and how to play the game."

WATCH | More on Lockett's reunion with Carroll

Raiders stars reunite with Tyler Lockett

Lockett took the field on Wednesday in the Silver and Black after picking him up from the Titans.

"I’m thrilled to have him part of the program, see how fast he can move along and contribute," Carroll said.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith feels the same as Smith and Lockett had success together in Seattle. In three seasons of Smith under center, Lockett recorded more than 2,500 yards along with 212 receptions and 16 touchdowns.

"It's just a good feeling to have a close friend right next to me," Smith said. "Tyler's a guy who understand me and knows how to get me going, he's a great locker room guy, great leader, he's going to provide a ton of information for the wideouts, especially for our young guys who are developing and learning and he's still got juice man and there's a lot that he brings to the table."

The Raiders host Jacksonville on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.