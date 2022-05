LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From May 2 to 6 is Teacher Appreciation Week. Four Las Vegas educators were spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.

Four CCSD teachers and their guests were given a tour of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson by tackle Brandon Parker and wide receiver Mack Hollins.

The teachers also received custom jerseys, game balls, and gift bags as a thank you for their hard work.