(KTNV) — It's National Teacher Appreciation Week from May 2 to 6!

KTNV is taking time to recognize some amazing Clark County District educators.

Liberty High School: Mrs. Ashley VanEss

13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean is introducing a Henderson teacher making an impact in the class and hoping to make an impression for a lifetime.

Check back daily online and on-air until May 6 for teachers who are changing student's lives.