Lied Middle School teacher invests her time into future generations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — KTNV's Dani Beckstrom spoke with Christina Prather, a teacher from Lied Middle School who showed her dedication to the future of Las Vegas. Prather teaches grade 6 English and 7th and 8th grade theater at Lied Middle School in the Northwest Valley.

Experts say about 75 percent of adults suffer from a fear of public speaking. Assistant Principal Kelly Carque says Mrs. Prather hosts an "open mic" for her students. This helps turn what can spark anxiety in some, into a celebration for all.

"She has this energy, she has this dynamic relationship with her students," said Carque. "She's always kind of taking a look at what they're doing, and then forming these lessons that are all project-based learning around their strengths and their interests and giving them real-world experiences."

Prather's years of teaching experience in early childhood education, secondary education, and a master's degree makes her a highly qualified educator. Nevertheless, she says teaching from her heart helps her see each student as more than just a number in the grade book.

"It starts on day one by greeting them at the door," Prather said. "Fist bumps, high fives, they wave in the hall. It's knowing them as a person. They are unique individuals that I love being around every day, and they know I love them. One of my students said, 'Well you let me be myself and it's the only place I can be myself'. They should be able to be themselves because they're amazing little people."

People get help to reach their full potential every day, thanks to teachers like Mrs. Prather.

"When I look back at teachers I've had, it was not that I don't remember, 'oh you taught me how to write an amazing essay,' right? It wasn't about that, it was, 'oh you made me feel cared for. You made me feel that I was someone that had potential'," Prather said.

Mrs. Prather shows that potential is exactly what she gives every student lucky enough to cross her path, even on her lunch break.