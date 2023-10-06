Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo out of concussion protocol; expected to start Monday vs. Packers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is out of concussion protocol.

After taking a number of big hits during the team's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 24, Garoppolo has been cleared to return to play.

Garoppolo participated in his first full practice Friday since entering protocol.

"Some of the doctors and those guys came and grabbed me after the game. The evaluation and everything happened and it's just the NFL's rules and protocols with this. There's not much fighting it," Garoppolo said.

The quarterback doesn't know which hit he took during the game caused his concussion.

During his absence, rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell made his NFL debut last Sunday in the Raiders' 24-17 loss to the Chargers at Sofi Stadium. He threw for 238 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. He was sacked seven times.

"I thought Aidan handled himself well. He had some tough circumstances…but for a rookie being his first (game) I thought he handled it well."

Garoppolo is expected to start Monday when the Raiders host the Packers at Allegiant Stadium for "Monday Night Football" at 5:15 p.m.