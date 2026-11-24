HENDERSON, Nev. — Fernando Mendoza has confirmed that he's the future of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mendoza joined Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence as the only rookie quarterbacks selected first overall who have a game with 250 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in their first two career starts.

WATCH: Mendoza has strong start to career

Fernando Mendoza goes viral in Week 11.

"Being able to play a full game, because you need to in the NFL, is something that I'm getting accustomed to," Mendoza said. "That prolonged focus, some of that comes with hits and bruises, but that's a part of the nature, and I'll die out there for my brothers."

Despite falling to the Broncos 38-24 in Week 11, Mendoza helped the Raiders climb out of a 17-point deficit to tie up the game in the third quarter.

The rookie connected with Ashton Jeanty, fellow former Indiana Hoosier Ian Thomas and Jeck Bech.

"I know that what God has planned for this team and for me," Mendoza said. "I'm very excited. I can't wait to go out there next week to fight with my teammates on Sunday Night Football."

For the first time since 2023, the 4-7 Raiders will play in a Sunday Night Football game against the 6-4 Cleveland Browns.