DENVER (AP) — Rookie Jonah Coleman ran for a season-best 111 yards and three touchdowns and the Denver Broncos beat the Las Vegas Raiders 38-24 on a solemn Sunday in the Mile High City as they honored “Orange Crush” and ESPN great Tom Jackson following his death at age 75.

Jackson's death was announced by longtime on-air partner Chris Berman just as some of the Broncos' early risers were starting to arrive at Empower Field for top overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza's first career road start.

For the coin flip, Broncos great Champ Bailey wore a No. 57 Jackson jersey following a moment of silence and a video tribute to the fiery cornerstone of the defense that led Denver to its first Super Bowl appearance in 1977.

Ja'Quan McMillian sealed the victory with a 35-yard, one-handed pick-6 with 1:52 remaining and the Broncos (8-2) clinging to a seven-point lead.

Coleman scored on runs of 1, 4 and 7 yards, the latter two after the Raiders (4-7) had erased a 17-0 deficit.

The Broncos kept pace with Kansas City atop the AFC West by winning their sixth consecutive game since coach Sean Payton took back the offensive play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Davis Webb.

Coleman's second TD run gave Denver a 24-17 lead with 20 seconds left in the third quarter and his last one followed a turnover on downs at midfield by the Raiders.

Mendoza's 7-yard strike to Jack Bech with 4:29 remaining got the Raiders within 31-24.

Mendoza finished 18 of 37 for 267 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He was sacked five times.

Bo Nix completed 19 of 35 passes for 225 yards with one TD and an interception. He connected with tight end Evan Engram six times for 74 yards.

Las Vegas erased the final remnants of a 17-0 deficit when Mendoza hit tight end Ian Thomas for a 19-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The score came after Nix was stuffed by Maxx Crosby and Folorunso Fatukasi on a fourth-and-1 sneak from the Denver 39.

The Raiders turned it over on downs at the Denver 46 early in the fourth quarter when Mendoza overthrew Jalen Nailor.

Coming off their bye week, the healthy Broncos had their most productive first half of the season, jumping out to a 17-0 lead on Wil Lutz's 38-yard field goal, Adam Trautman's 1-yard touchdown grab and Coleman's 1-yard TD run.

Denver's special teams blocked two of AJ Cole's punts, helping the Broncos win the field-position game in the first half. But Denver's defense, which drew coordinator Vance Joseph's ire during the week for having given up big plays against Carolina the last time out, surrendered two big plays that kept the Broncos from running away with it.

Ashton Jeanty, whose 46-yard run set up Matt Gay's chip-shot field goal, slipped past linebacker Que Robinson on a wheel route and reeled in Mendoza's deep pass for a 68-yard touchdown that cut Denver's lead to 17-10 at the half.

Jeanty finished with 79 yards on 11 carries and added five receptions for 90 yards.

Injuries

Raiders TE Brock Bowers was inactive with ankle and quadriceps injuries. DL Tim Keenan III left in the second quarter with a knee injury and DT Adam Butler sustained a concussion just before halftime. DT JJ Pegues appeared to injure his left shoulder in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter and headed down the tunnel.

Broncos DE Sai'vion Jones left with 1:37 remaining with an unspecified injury.

Up next

Raiders: Visit the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.

Broncos: Visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday.