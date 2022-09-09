Raiders prepare for season opener against Chargers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Week 1 of the NFL regular season is finally here and the Las Vegas Raiders will hit the road for their first test of the season when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders will look to win their fourth straight season opener and expect this to be a battle between the edge rushers. Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones for the Raiders along with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack for the Chargers, all combine for 267 career sacks. Crosby has proven to be a threat for Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert in the past and with the addition of Jones, things aren't getting any easier for the Chargers' offensive line.

On the other side, things will be just as difficult for Raiders QB Derek Carr as he faces Bosa, who has sacked him a total of eight times in his career.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels believes Bosa and Mack will certainly bring a unique challenge.

"We have to do a good job of trying to get the ball out on time, when we're supposed to. You pick your spots when you're going to try to do something and hold the ball longer, or what have you, based on the play you're trying to accomplish. This is a big challenge," shared McDaniels. "They present a lot of issues offensively on their own and so seeing them on the same field obviously will be difficult, but we're hard at work trying to figure out how to create some offense against their whole group, but they'll definitely be a challenge."

Kickoff against the Raiders and Chargers is set for 1:25PM.

