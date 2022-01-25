Watch
Raiders partner with Credit One Bank to benefit local charities

Ron Jenkins/AP
Fans look on as Las Vegas Raiders' Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning field goal in overtime of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jan 25, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to give back to The Valley. All season long, the Raiders have been in partnership with Credit One Bank to launch a program called "One for the Community."

For every successful extra point that was kicked, Credit One Bank donated $2,000 to two local charities in Las Vegas, After-School All-Stars and the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada. Raiders' Daniel Carlson and Credit One Bank will host an event later today to present a check to the two charities.

