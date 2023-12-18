Watch Now
Raiders name local social justice advocate their 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker

Posted at 1:17 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 16:17:58-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas social justice advocate is being recognized by the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Monday, the team announced that Angela Cook is the recipient of the 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award. Each National Football League team picks an individual in their area that is making a difference in their community by focusing on education, economic advancement, police-community relations, and criminal justice reform.

Cook works with Legal Aid of Southern Nevada's Children's Attorney Project as an attorney who represents abused and neglected children. She is also a regular instructor with the Annual Youth & Justice Workshop, which teaches middle and high school youth how to create positive interactions with law enforcement as well as know their Constitutional rights.

She also serves on the board of Directors of the ACLU of Nevada and is an adjust professor at UNLV's Criminal Justice Department and William S. Boyd School of Law.

Cook was recognized at the Raiders' Inspire Change game on Dec. 14. She also received two tickets to Super Bowl LVIII as well as a $10,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, which will be paid to a non-profit organization in the area that focuses on social justice.

