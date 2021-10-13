Raiders' Mike Mayock, Rich Bisaccia scheduled to speak to media after Jon Gruden resigns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Raiders' general manager Mike Mayock spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time Wednesday after head coach Jon Gruden resigned earlier this week.

Mayock started the press conference by saying in regards to Gruden he respects his decision and is moving on.

The team announced Bisaccia's new role with the team on Monday after Gruden resigned after emails surfaced containing derogatory comments.

Rich Bisaccia will serve as Interim Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, effective immediately. Coach Bisaccia will meet with the media at the regularly scheduled media availability on Wednesday. — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 12, 2021

Bisaccia has 19 seasons of experience as a special teams coordinator in the NFL with the Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He has been with the Raiders since 2018.

