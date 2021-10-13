Watch
SportsRaiders

Actions

Raiders' Mike Mayock, Rich Bisaccia scheduled to speak to media after Jon Gruden resigns

items.[0].image.alt
David Becker/AP photo
Raiders Allegiant.PNG
Rich Bisaccia
Posted at 11:33 AM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 14:46:09-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Raiders' general manager Mike Mayock spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time Wednesday after head coach Jon Gruden resigned earlier this week.

Mayock started the press conference by saying in regards to Gruden he respects his decision and is moving on.

The team announced Bisaccia's new role with the team on Monday after Gruden resigned after emails surfaced containing derogatory comments.

Bisaccia has 19 seasons of experience as a special teams coordinator in the NFL with the Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He has been with the Raiders since 2018.

For more information on Bisaccia's career on visit Raiders.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH