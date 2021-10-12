Watch
SportsRaiders

Actions

Meet Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This is a photo of Rich Bisaccia of the Raiders NFL football team. (AP Photo)
Rich Bisaccia
Posted at 8:37 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 23:37:45-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It did not take long for the Las Vegas Raiders to announce Rich Bisaccia as the team's interim head coach after Jon Gruden resigned after more emails surfaced containing derogatory comments.

According to the Raiders' website, Bisaccia has 19 seasons of experience as a special teams coordinator in the NFL with the Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He has been with the Raiders since 2018.

For more information on Bisaccia's career on visit Raiders.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH