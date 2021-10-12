Meet Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It did not take long for the Las Vegas Raiders to announce Rich Bisaccia as the team's interim head coach after Jon Gruden resigned after more emails surfaced containing derogatory comments.

According to the Raiders' website, Bisaccia has 19 seasons of experience as a special teams coordinator in the NFL with the Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He has been with the Raiders since 2018.

