Raiders hosting Little League World Series team at a home game

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Although Paseo Verde’s Little League World Series run is over, the Las Vegas Raiders have continued to celebrate their national accomplishment as the Silver and Black are hosting the all-stars at their home game on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

“This big of a team supporting you is just crazy it’s a blessing,” PV Center Fielder, Caleb Gomez.

It is also a blessing for Paseo Verde head coach and long-time equipment manager for the Raiders, Adam Johnson.

“To have the support of the team and get a picture of the team wearing a mountain hat I’m humbled,” Johnson said. “It will literally make me emotional just thinking about it, it’s a family.”

That family-like bond is also felt by the Silver and Black, especially players who are from Las Vegas.

“Being able to show support for the younger generation I think it means a lot because I didn’t have anybody come, maybe one or two when I was younger. It really meant a lot to me coming from Vegas,” Raiders Defensive Tackle, Jonah Laulu said. “For people to come back and show love to the locals it really means a lot and seeing that kids from here can go out and do whatever they desire.”

Paseo Verde will be honored during the Raiders’ matchup against the Browns after kickoff at 1:25 p.m.