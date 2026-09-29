Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak talks resiliency after 3-0 start to season

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Raiders first-year head coach Klint Kubiak took the podium on Monday, saying one thing has stood out the most about his team throughout their 3-0 start.

WATCH | Kubiak's Monday press conference:

Raiders are 3-0

"I think the number one thing is you don't really get to find out about somebody until the chips are down and their backs are against the wall," Kubiak said. "Our backs were against the wall yesterday so we found out about our guys' resiliency and toughness."

That resiliency and toughness showed up on both sides of the ball in the Raiders' 35-27 win in New Orleans.

Kirk Cousins became the first quarterback in NFL history to record three touchdown passes in the first three games with a team, two of which were connections in the fourth quarter against the Saints.

The defense recorded four turnovers in the fourth quarter, leading the league in takeaways so far this season with nine.

"You don't win the game without those four turnovers in the fourth quarter," Kubiak said. "That was impressive how they kept getting the ball back for us. Three games into it, a long season to go, and we're starting from scratch now with Kansas City."

An AFC West matchup folks won't want to miss this coming Sunday: the 3-0 Raiders hosting the 3-0 Kansas City Chiefs at 1:25 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.