Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak talks resiliency after 3-0 start to season

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Raiders first-year head coach Klint Kubiak took the podium on Monday, saying one thing has stood out the most about his team throughout their 3-0 start.
WATCH | Kubiak's Monday press conference:
"I think the number one thing is you don't really get to find out about somebody until the chips are down and their backs are against the wall," Kubiak said. "Our backs were against the wall yesterday so we found out about our guys' resiliency and toughness."
That resiliency and toughness showed up on both sides of the ball in the Raiders' 35-27 win in New Orleans.
Kirk Cousins became the first quarterback in NFL history to record three touchdown passes in the first three games with a team, two of which were connections in the fourth quarter against the Saints.
The defense recorded four turnovers in the fourth quarter, leading the league in takeaways so far this season with nine.
"You don't win the game without those four turnovers in the fourth quarter," Kubiak said. "That was impressive how they kept getting the ball back for us. Three games into it, a long season to go, and we're starting from scratch now with Kansas City."
An AFC West matchup folks won't want to miss this coming Sunday: the 3-0 Raiders hosting the 3-0 Kansas City Chiefs at 1:25 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.
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Raiders are 3-0Raiders are turning the franchise around
Kirk Cousins passes for 3 TDs and the unbeaten Raiders come back to top the Saints 35-27Kirk Cousins passed for 248 yards and three touchdowns, and the Las Vegas Raiders overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 35-27 and remain unbeaten under rookie coach Klint Kubiak
Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak talks 2-0 start: 'Our guys want to win'Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is the first first-year head coach of the franchise since 2002 to start their season 2-0.
Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak talks 2-0 start: 'Our guys want to win'Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is the first, first-year head coach of the franchise since 2002 to start their season 2-0.