Raiders GM 'energized' by changes on offensive line

Ron Schwane/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock stands on the field before the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. The Raiders spent the start of free agency dismantling their expensive offensive line, trading away three highly paid starters for mid-round picks. While most outsiders viewed the moves to deal Rodney Hudson, Gabe Jackson and Trent Brown as a setback for the Raiders, Mayock sees opportunity ahead for line coach Tom Cable to build around young players like Kolton Miller and Andre James. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
Posted at 7:15 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 22:15:56-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders spent the start of free agency dismantling their expensive offensive line, trading away three high-paid starters for mid-round picks.

While most outsiders viewed the moves to deal Rodney Hudson, Gabe Jackson and Trent Brown as a setback for the Raiders, general manager Mike Mayock sees opportunity ahead for line coach Tom Cable to build around young players like Kolton Miller and Andre James.

Mayock says he's "excited and energized" by the possibilities on the line for this season.

