Raiders GM 'energized' by changes on offensive line

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders spent the start of free agency dismantling their expensive offensive line, trading away three high-paid starters for mid-round picks.

While most outsiders viewed the moves to deal Rodney Hudson, Gabe Jackson and Trent Brown as a setback for the Raiders, general manager Mike Mayock sees opportunity ahead for line coach Tom Cable to build around young players like Kolton Miller and Andre James.

Mayock says he's "excited and energized" by the possibilities on the line for this season.