Las Vegas Raiders fans give game day logistics a passing grade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This was a day so many people had been waiting for in the valley the chance to watch the Raiders play in person at Allegiant Stadium in the regular season. But how did the night go for fans of the silver and black?

The rumbling of a golf cart brings a few fans to and from Allegiant Stadium. But for many others, they walked to their cars.

“Just parked there. Got in and had a great time. A smooth walk,” Raiders fan Will Harris said.

As fans got their steps in to make the trek to Allegiant Stadium, just getting there by car was challenging for some as they felt traffic could be improved.

“Traffic was stopped all the way back to the 215. The ability to get in and get out of here would be nice,” Ernie Beltz, a Raiders fan said.

The Raiders home opener also marked the first game where vaccines were required.

“We were a little worried about it, but it actually went pretty smooth. Just showed them your thing and you went right in,” Harris said.

Fans saying the clear pass app made sense after getting vaccinated beforehand.

“We got it Saturday. We come here Monday and walked right in,” Joe Mase, who lives in Las Vegas, said.

Fans say on future game days, they’d like to see a bit more parking and might come a few hours earlier to avoid any long lines.

“We actually planned on being here early but just didn’t make it. We’re going to try to get here a couple of hours early next time, and see how that works,” Beltz said.