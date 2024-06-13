Raiders embrace 'learning process' with competition rampant at minicamp

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Day two of the Las Vegas Raiders' three-day mandatory minicamp is complete and the pro-con list of this year's team is becoming more apparent.

After finishing last season as one of the league's top units, Maxx Crosby and splash free agent signing Christian Wilkins are helping Patrick Graham's defense lead the way. The offense has lagged behind while learning a new playbook under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

“We’re pushing each other and pushing the team forward.”#Raiders star DT addition Christian Wilkins on his iron-sharpen-iron relationship with Maxx Crosby. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/Ums8TUzeQV — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) June 12, 2024

All eyes are on the quarterback position as Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew battle to be QB #1. Each have had their struggles and their flashes while splitting first-team reps in camp. The competition is set to go through training camp.

“They’re both good," safety Trevon Moehrig told media after practice. "They’re both my guys. All the defense goes over there and tries to pick their brains because they come from different places so they have different outlooks on things.”

“It's competition," star wide receiver Davante Adams said. "They're not trying to beat (each other out). It's more everybody’s just trying to be the best version of themselves and continue to learn. Neither one of those guys have any familiarity with this offense so taking advantage of all their reps. Learning from their mistakes because there’s going to be a lot of them. It’s the hardest position to play in football. It’s not going to be easy but they continue to push.”

One Raider who doesn't have the same learning curve is Adams. The six-time Pro Bowler played in the same system with Getsy at the Green Bay Packers before being traded to Las Vegas in 2022. He is using his experience to help his teammates.

“When I’m watching tape now, I’m looking at it and not just looking at my route but I’m more looking at everybody else and finding a way to help them get better," Adams said. "It’s no secret we got some dangerous weapons on the team as a whole. There’s a lot of competition right now. That’s what’s going to make everybody better and then we’ll see what that potential is.”

Davante Adams on the #Raiders QB competition between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew and on the team's 'dangerous weapons.' @KTNV pic.twitter.com/uEfHbKqvmG — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) June 12, 2024

Christian Wilkins has been advertised in the trenches. The tank of a defensive tackle has had teammates rave over his rare size-athleticism combo. Wilkins is happy to join the Raiders D-line that, beyond Crosby, features John Jenkins, Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, and Adam Butler.

“We got the chance to be a really good room and I like the makeup of our room," Wilkins told media. We got a lot of guys who have had success in this league. Some guys who are starting to figure it out and a lot of young who need to figure it out and I like that. We all feed off each other and it’s a really cool dynamic.”

At least in Raider Nation, expectations are sky high for the Raiders defense. Returning most of the unit's starters, players and coaches have talked glowingly about their potential to have the league's best defense.

While the off-season has given good signs of that being a possibility, Wilkins says the team is honed in on improving and not caught up with the idea of reaching their peak.

“That’s yet to be seen," the former Miami Dolphin told media. "We just have to come in with the right mindset every single day. We’ve done some good things so far and we’re off to a good start but just figuring out the defense, communicating, getting guys in the right spot. It’s ultimately up to us as players. The coaches put a lot on us as players so it’s up to us to take the ownership and that accountability to be the best defense we can be.”

The Raiders will complete minicamp when they practice again on Thursday. The team will have six weeks off before the long haul begins with training camp in Costa Mesa, California in late July.