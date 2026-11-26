HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said he was optimistic star tight end Brock Bowers will play in Sunday night's game at Cleveland.

Bowers injured his right ankle Nov. 15 against Seattle and did not play in Sunday's 38-24 loss at Denver. He was limited in Wednesday's practice.

“Anybody that's healthy and ready to roll, we're going to get them on the field,” Kubiak said.

Bowers has 50 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns this season.

He also missed the first two games this season after undergoing knee surgery, but was considered questionable up until game day against the Broncos when Kubiak decided to hold him out.

“We all really want to play,” Bowers said. “It's really hard mentally on me to miss time.”

Injuries have hit the defensive tackle position especially hard. Tonka Hemingway (stinger) was limited in practice, and Adam Butler (concussion) and Tim Keenan (knee) missed it altogether.

“We have (other) guys that are going to play and are going to get opportunities,” Kubiak said. “There's guys battling through injuries that are going to be ready to play. We brought a guy (David Blay Jr.) into the practice squad, but we have young guys that we believe in are ready to play.”