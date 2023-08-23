Raiders back in Henderson for training camp after joint practice with Rams

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up for their final game of the preseason against the Dallas Cowboys. The Raiders are 2-0 in the preseason right now.

Tight end rookie Michael Mayer said he's noticed things that differ from college football to the NFL. He's learning and adjusting as practice continues.

"I'm learning every day. I'm learning a lot. It's different. That's probably the biggest thing I've noticed coming from college to the NFL now, the blocking technique you must have," he said. "I'm learning every day, I'm improving at it every day, and there's a lot I need to get better at in terms of that, too. So, that's one of my main focuses right now."

The Raiders won against the Rams 34-17. Mayer says he needs to keep improving even with the wins.

"It was good. It was good to get the first one under my belt. I had a lot of fun. They were a great team. Being out there with Jimmy [Garoppolo] on that first series was fun," he said. "But like I've been saying, I got my first little action under me, but at this point, I keep improving, trying to get as better as I can and learn the playbook as much as I can, and things like that."

Linebacker Luke Masterson also spoke on the mindset of the defense.

"I think we're trying to get the ball. We're playing hard, just going all out every play," Masterson said. "I think that's the standard. To play defense, you have to do that, and we're all buying in. I love the energy. I think every day people come to work. They're ready to work every single day. That transitions into game day, the energy is great. Everybody wants to make plays for each other, we want to play for each other, play for the coaches. The energy is great, and it's really exciting."