Raiders announce 2022 preseason schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders announced their preseason schedule Wednesday.

A rundown of the full preseason schedule can be seen below:

Hall of Fame Game at Jacksonville Jaguars (Canton, Ohio) • NBC

Thursday, August 4, 5 p.m. PT

vs. Minnesota Vikings • FOX

Sunday, August 14, 1:25 p.m. PT

at Miami Dolphins • FOX

Saturday, August 20, 4 p.m. PT

vs. New England Patriots • FOX

Friday, August 26, 5:15 p.m. PT

The schedule above was obtained from raiders.com. Full coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders can be found on https://www.ktnv.com/sports/raiders.

