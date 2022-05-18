Watch
Raiders announce 2022 preseason schedule

Las Vegas Raiders
Posted at 3:51 PM, May 18, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders announced their preseason schedule Wednesday.

A rundown of the full preseason schedule can be seen below:

  • Hall of Fame Game at Jacksonville Jaguars (Canton, Ohio) • NBC
    Thursday, August 4, 5 p.m. PT
  • vs. Minnesota Vikings • FOX
    Sunday, August 14, 1:25 p.m. PT
  • at Miami Dolphins • FOX
    Saturday, August 20, 4 p.m. PT
  • vs. New England Patriots • FOX
    Friday, August 26, 5:15 p.m. PT

The schedule above was obtained from raiders.com. Full coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders can be found on https://www.ktnv.com/sports/raiders.

