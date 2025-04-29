HENDERSON (KTNV) — For 21 years, NFL hall of famer Fred Biletnikoff and his wife, Angela, brought Raiders alum together on the course for reasons beyond golf.

“Tracey probably didn’t know how big this would get," Angela said. "All the girls that she would care for, I always say if she had a refrigerator up in heaven, she would have all of their pictures on her refrigerator, you could feel her love in everything that we do.”

Raiders Alum raise awareness for domestic violence in Las Vegas

After losing their daughter Tracey to domestic violence, the Biletnikoffs started a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting youth who are in need.

“There’s nothing worse that happens to a family, especially when it comes to kids or daughters or sons," the Raiders wide receiver said. "It’s a black hole, you can either go down in that hole and never come out, or you can make something positive happen.”

Since starting their foundation 25 years ago, the Biletnikoffs have raised more than $10 million for thousands of women ages 18 and younger, including Las Vegas locals.

“So grateful the Biletnikoff Foundation has raised over $500,000 towards the cost of this home here at the Healing Center at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children," St. Jude's Ranch for Children CEO Christina Vela said. "We’re so grateful to have an actual house in honor of Tracey’s life and it’s called Tracey’s Place of Hope.”

The Raiders hope to continue helping local girls for years to come.

“I’ve been apart of this for as long as it’s been going on," Raiders hall of famer Jim Plunkett said. "A lot of people need help, and it’s great to see old teammates and get together.”

If you or someone you know is in need, contact local law enforcement or the National Human Trafficking Hotline by clicking the link here.

You can also reach out to St. Jude's Ranch for Children for more information.