Domestic violence murders soar in the Las Vegas valley. Experts tell us why

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At some point in your life here in Nevada, it’s possible you could encounter domestic violence.

I’ve been looking into this issue plaguing our community. Here’s what I found.

According to World Population Review, Nevada ranks the fourth-worst state in the nation when it comes to domestic violence this year.

VIDEO: Channel 13 talks to local experts about the increase in domestic violence murders in the valley

Domestic violence murders soar in the valley, an issue plaguing our community

There have been thousands of domestic violence cases and nearly a dozen deaths.

From a man fatally stabbing his sleeping grandfather this week, to a dad stabbed to death by his son last month, andtwo teens killing their fathersin less than 24 hours last December, it’s a deadly, ongoing problem in our valley.

World Population Review stats show 43.8% of women and 32.8% of men in Nevada will be victims of domestic violence at some point in their lives.

“The issue is much bigger in our community than we think,” said The Shade Tree CEO Linda Perez

The Shade Tree is a domestic violence shelter and resource center in Las Vegas. She says the numbers tell the story.

According to Metro Police statistics, in the first four months of this year, through April 20, 5,211 domestic violence incidents were reported, and 2,684 arrests were made. That’s slightly down from last year, when 5,314 cases were reported and 2,822 arrests made.

However, murders caused by domestic violenceare on the rise there have been at least 10 domestic violence murders this year, year-to-date, compared to 6 by the same point last year in Metro’s jurisdiction.

“We do encourage anybody who is suffering from any type of domestic situation or mental illness to please seek help,” said Lt. Robert Price of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

What might be causing the high rate of domestic violence in our valley? Local psychiatrist Dr. Sid Khurana with Nevada Mental Health has some answers.

“Unaddressed mental health issues, substance abuse, personality struggles, lack of adequate social support, with the financial economic uncertainty and stress, is creating the perfect storm,” said Dr. Khurana.

He says getting help before a crisis is key.

“Not medications, but starting to have a conversation and starting to find the support that works well for you is the place people need to start,” said Dr. Khurana.

“We’re not just dealing with a victim that has gone through domestic violence, sometimes there’s addiction in there, sometimes there’s mental health, there's a lot of mental health,” said Perez.

If you need help, there are resources here, including The Shade Tree and SAFE House. Channel 13 has done stories with both of these domestic violence shelters in our valley.

WATCH | North Las Vegas nonprofit honoring the lives lost, survivors of domestic violence

Nonprofit honoring the lives lost, survivors of domestic violence

The Shade Tree is off of 1 West Owens Avenue in North Las Vegas and SAFE House is at 921 American pacific Drive in Henderson.

If you need emergency help, The SAFE House 24-hour hotline is (702) 564-3227 and The Shade Tree 24-hour hotline is (855) 385-0072.