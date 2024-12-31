Police: 2 separate teens charged for murdering their fathers less than a day apart

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — The holidays are supposed to be a time of joy and celebration, but for two families in the North and West Valley, it was far from that this weekend.

“I had a heavy feeling with me ever since I heard about it," said Beatriz Baltazar-Viedas, a neighbor next to the home where a deadly shooting happened.

Two unrelated murders less than a day apart and just eight miles in between.

Metro Police said one took place on the 6600 block of Tampa Court in the West Valley. They said the first call came in around 8:40 p.m. Saturday night.

WATCH: 15-year-old son arrested for fatally shooting his father in west Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Police say the other happened on the 3400 block of Mercury Street in the North Valley. They said it happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

Channel 13 obtained security camera video from a home on Tampa Court, which captured the moments after Metro Police say a 15-year-old boy shot and killed his father.

DISCLAIMER: This surveillance video shows the moments gunshots are fired and the immediate aftermath. Viewer discretion is advised.

Surveillance video showing the aftermath of a fatal shooting on Tampa Court

Baltazar-Viedas told me she first heard five gunshots, then saw two women following the boy out of the home.

“You can hear the girl screaming for help. She was running towards the houses I guess to hope that someone will hear her," Baltazar-Viedas said.

About 23 hours before the Tampa Court shooting, North Las Vegas Police say a 12-year-old girl stabbed and killed her father on Mercury Street.

“After this incident, it's been somber," said Teresa Mock, a 10-year resident in the community.

“This street would be flooded with kids, it would be flooded with kids right now, but they’re a little shocked right now, they’re all a little shocked right now," said John Johnson, a father of five kids.

Johnson and Mock told me the community hasn't been the same since.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified both men on Monday.

56-year-old James Waldie died from stab wounds to the neck and 45-year-old Jeremy Peterson died from multiple gunshot wounds.

“It’s hard to watch, it’s hard to read it the next day and it’s especially hard if you know somebody in that community, if you know the person it happened to," Mock said.

Police arrested the teens and both are facing murder charges.



The 15-year-old was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and open murder.

The 12-year-old was arrested and booked on a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Metro Police said the shooting happened after the son got in trouble and had his electronics taken away.

North Las Vegas Police said they had previously been called to the home where the stabbing took place for a runaway minor.

Baltazar-Viedas told me no argument should lead to this violence.

“I know your body is telling you to do something but fight it as much as you can. Just sit down, calm down and think first," Baltazar-Viedas siad.

Metro Police also shared that same advice. They told me Monday that people should step out of their homes to take a breath, take a walk or utilize some sort of cooling period if there's ever a verbal dispute.

They said if anything escalates, to call the police before anything turns violent.

Neighbors told me they just hope families hold onto that message this holiday season, to resolve any issues and hold loved ones close.

Both police departments are still investigating these murders. We will continue to search for new information and update you with new developments.