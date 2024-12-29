15-year-old son charged with murdering his father in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murdering his father in west Las Vegas on Saturday, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Tampa Court.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers learned that the suspect had run away from the house before arriving. Officers found the 15-year-old boy in the 5500 block of Balzar Avenue, where he was taken into custody.

During the investigation, detectives learned the suspect was the son of the man shot. Police said the son and father were fighting along with other family members. At some point, police said the 15-year-old boy grabbed a gun and shot his father.

He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and open murder.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or throughthis link.