Sister calls police after fight ends in brother fatally stabbing father, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after a family argument turned deadly Monday morning, authorities said.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the area of the 1900 block of Rexford Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

WATCH the full briefing with LVMPD Lt. Robert Price:

FULL BRIEFING: LVMPD investigating homicide near Oakey, Las Vegas Blvd

According to Lt. Robert Price, authorities received a 911 call from a woman claiming her brother was stabbing her father.

When officers arrived, they took the brother into custody and located the father suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Medical personnel rendered aid, but the father was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Price said the father and son had been arguing at some point in the morning, when things escalated and the brother grabbed a knife from the kitchen and began stabbing the father.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.