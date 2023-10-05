North Las Vegas nonprofit honoring the lives lost, survivors of domestic violence

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Remembering the lives lost and victims of domestic violence.

The Shade Tree, a nonprofit organization in North Las Vegas, is holding a candlelight vigil to honor victims of domestic violence and survivors during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The vigil is staff-and-client only and is not open to the public. The Shade Tree is an organization that provides 24-hour accessible shelter to meet the needs of domestic violence and human trafficking survivors, their children and pets through the help of a partnership with Noah's Animal House.

The vigil is held each year in October, according to the nonprofit.

More than 40 Shade Tree staff members and clients will gather outside the shelter. Officials say signs with names of Nevadans who lost their lives to domestic violence over the last decade will be placed throughout the grounds.

Linda Perez, CEO of The Shade Tree, is said to make remarks recognizing the work of shelter staff and honoring the survivors in attendance. Following the remarks, there will be a few minutes of silence.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 44 percent of women and 33 percent of men in Nevada experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetimes. Also, on average, they say nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.

This equates to more than 10 million women and men annually, according to NCADV.

More information on The Shade Tree can be found here.