How you can join the battle against domestic violence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Las Vegas City Council recognized several organizations doing their part to help end abuse.

There are eight organizations that the Las Vegas City Council recognized. Those organizations are all coming together to help stop it. You can view the organization's sites and the classes they offer through the links:



MORE: SafeNest to highlight realities of survivors with Domestic Violence Awareness Month events

"We have counseling for victims and their children, we also have advocacy as well as outreach and education, so hopefully we can get out there and prevent these situations," said S.A.F.E House Executive Director Beth Flory.

Not only do these organizations help victims of abuse, but they also work with abusers to help stop the cycle.

"A lot of times the individuals we work with they experienced abuse as children as well, so it's incredibly important that we're tackling these issues with families," said Flory.

According to LVMPD, domestic violence cases are down in 2023, with 28,810 cases compared to 30,390 cases in 2022 year-to-date. Domestic violence homicides are on the rise, though. LVMPD told Channel 13 in August they were up 85 percent compared to last year.

According to domesticviolence.org, Nevada ranks 4th in the nation in intimate partner violence in 2021.

"Hearing those stats, it's very discerning. I've worked at Safe House since 2009, and since I've worked here, we've consistently ranked in the Top 10," Flory said.

These organizations say they're looking to help these families and build a relationship.

"We want the community to know that it's not just a one-time thing where you come and train or come and talk to us, and we'll never see you again," said Fifth Sun Project representative Eztli Amaya.

Special classes don't just include emotional support, but some organizations also host domestic violence self-defense courses to help prevent and protect victims.

MORE: Las Vegas woman hopes to empower domestic violence victims

"Self-defense classes can be impactful because it can give you the confidence to protect yourself," Flory said. "Community people, individuals are important to me, and I truly believe people should live violence-free lives."

The organizations also say they're always looking for volunteers, donations and people passionate to make a change.