SafeNest to highlight realities of survivors with Domestic Violence Awareness Month events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and SafeNest sheds light on the harsh realities countless survivors face.

Last year alone, the organization supported over 20,000 survivors, offering 150,000 services.

As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, SafeNest is gearing up for several important events. On Thursday, SafeNest will host a press conference with Governor Lombardo and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. The conference aims to address the alarming surge in domestic crime statistics and discuss current legislation designed to assist survivors.

Later in the month, SafeNest will launch its 5th Annual Run for Hope, a community event featuring a 5K run and a 1-mile fun run. The Run for Hope will take place on October 22nd. SafeNest's representative, Liz Ortenburger, says the organization has various ways to address domestic violence.

“We serve a lot of the continuum of domestic violence. People normally think of hotlines, bed nights, and crisis calls, but it also includes many things people don’t think of,” said Ortenburger. “So things like empowerment services, long-term counseling help families sometimes reunite, and couples counseling, which is controversial in the space, but we know 75% of survivors are likely to return to their abuser.”