Las Vegas woman hopes to empower domestic violence victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It's an issue that impacts more people than you may think.

In Nevada, nearly 44 percent of women and 33 percent of men will experience physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner.

13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean spoke with one Las Vegas woman brave enough to share her story, in hopes of empowering others to seek help.

"It's all of this turmoil inside yourself and you just start shutting down," says Tana.

Tana Cogan says her boyfriend's attitude changed about a year-and-a-half after they started dating.

TYPES OF ABUSE

"And next thing you know, it felt like a switch. And it started with emotional abuse," says Tana.

Tana says her boyfriend cheated, but made her feel like the bad guy.

"I was upset over it and I found out and I confront him on the situation. It was, you're insane. You're just crazy. Oh my gosh, you're overreacting," says Tana.

She says things eventually escalated from emotional to mental abuse, and then it turned physical.

"It started off pretty small, like just pushing and then eventually being pushed down stairs, being pushed down to the ground," says Tana.

Tana says family and friends tried to help, but she didn't know what to believe.

"Your whole reality is confused. Like you don't know what is real life. You don't know who to trust... A lot of times we just get so obsessed with that person and it's just like, well, this is my person. They say that they love me, they're going to change," says Tana.

GET HELP

Tana eventually saw a therapist, who helped her realize she was in an abusive relationship. More than a year after leaving her ex, Tana says she wants to use her experience to help other women.

"It is kind of having that really hard talk with yourself of, is this really normal... It's scary to take the first step, and it's scary going through the process, but it's scarier to stay in that relationship," says Tana.

So what's the first step to getting help? Nevada 211 has operators standing by 24 hours a day, available by phone, text and online.

"Our call specialists do deal with this on a regular basis. They are more familiar with what is available," says Database Administrator David Poyner with Nevada 211.

Nevada 211 resources include access to domestic violence hotlines, counseling and peer support groups, crisis shelters and even legal assistance.

"Please don't ever feel like you're putting us out by calling and even asking if you're eligible for these resources. It's a conversation worth having. You might not know the extent to which you have been victimized, and there are services out there that can help you," says Poyner.

No matter how hard it is to imagine getting out of an abusive relationship, Tana wants other victims to know better days are ahead.

"This person doesn't have power over you, and you have to realize that in order to really live your life again... I got out, I got free, I'm happy, I'm at peace and I'm in my power again," says Tana.

NEVADA 211

If you're in danger or just have questions, call 211 or 866-535-5654. You can also text your zip code to 898211. You can also chat with 211 online or download their app.