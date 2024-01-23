Raiderettes hosting prep clinics ahead of 2024 auditions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Do you have what it takes to join Football's Fabulous Females? The Raiderettes are getting ready to host 2024 auditions and are also hosting several prep clinics ahead of auditions.

The first one is scheduled for Jan. 27 at the Raiderettes Studio, which is located at 1395 Raiders Way in Henderson. It's scheduled to run from noon to 4 p.m. The event is open to those that are at least 18 years old and costs $50. You can learn a performance routine with the Raiderettes staff and get personal feedback.

The Raiderettes are also hosting prep clinics on March 26, April 2, April 9, and April 16. Those clinics are scheduled to run from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and includes advanced adults pom classes, dancer stretch and conditioning classes, pro style classes, and Raiderettes style classes. You must be at least 18 years old to participate and the clinics cost $50.

According to the team, registration for the 2024 Raiderettes auditions will open in February and the deadline to apply is April 12 at noon. The Raiderettes' website states applicants must be 21 or older, be available to attend all home games, special appearances throughout the season, and all team practices. Between May and January, the team practices three to four times a week, including Tuesday and Wednesday nights and Saturday morning. If selected as a Raiderette, you also not allowed to cheer for any other professional or collegiate team.

An open casting call will run from April 15 through April 17, which will be conducted virtually. Applications will receive video choreography and must submit videos to be considered for callbacks.

The squad will host in-person callbacks, for those that have been invited, on April 28. The semi-finals are scheduled to run from April 30 through May 2 and the final round will be on May 4.