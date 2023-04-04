Raiderettes hosting auditions in May

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Do you have what it takes to be a Raiderette?

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for the next group of talented dancers and performers to join the squad.

The 2023 Raiderettes auditions will be held in-person at Allegiant Stadium on May 13.

In order to audition, you must pre-register by May 5.

You must be at least 21 years old, be able to attend all Raiders home games, special appearances during the season, and all team practices.

Practices will be three to four times a week and begin immediately following Final Auditions.

You must also be able to attend all photo shoots and media days.

If you're selected as a Raiderette, you may not cheer for any other professional or college teams.

Judging is based on poise, personality, talent, and dance ability.

The Raiderettes are also holding prep classes leading up to auditions.

That's every Tuesday in April.

The classes include dance techniques, sideline combinations, audition details, and a Q&A session with the coach.

Prep classes cost $25 and are open to all dancers looking to improve their skills.