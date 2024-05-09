Raiderettes hosting 2024 summer camps for kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Football's Fabulous Females" are once again ready to pass on their knowledge to the next generation.

The Raiderettes are hosting two summer camps for children. Week one is scheduled for June 19 through June 21 and will be for children between three and eight years old. Week two is scheduled for June 26 through June 28 and will be for children that are between nine and 12 years old.

The theme this year is "Welcome to the Jungle" and includes 10 hours of instruction, which is spread out over two days at the Raiderettes Studio. The last day will include a performance in front of the campers' families and friends at the Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Health Performance Center's indoor field.

The camp will also include special activities by Lisa Frank, snacks and lunch on instruction days, a T-shirt, bow, craft, and special treat.

According to the Raiderettes website, it costs $350 per camper.

Space is limited and you can learn more on their website or by calling 725-780-3290.