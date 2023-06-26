Raiderettes hosting children's summer camps

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Raiderettes are hosting summer camps for kids next month.

Team officials said there will be two different camps depending on the child's age. Children three to eight years old will be able to attend the camp from July 5-7 while children nine to 12 years old can attend the camp from July 11-13.

According to camp officials, the first two days will consist of instruction and the last day will be a performance in front of the campers' families. Campers will also receive a bow, poms, and shirt. Team officials said snacks and lunch are also provided.

A few other requirements include making sure your child can use the restroom on their own, bringing their own snacks if they need any specific snacks, and be sure to share your child's dietary restrictions and allergies. Each participant must also sign a waiver upon check-in.

It costs $300 and you can learn more information here.