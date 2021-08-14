Raider Nation officially welcomed to Allegiant Stadium with ribbon cutting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders team owner Mark Davis along with elected leaders and several celebrities including Marie Osmond and Carlos Santana welcomed Raider Nation to Allegiant stadium with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ceremony took place before fans were let in to Allegiant Stadium for the first time to see a Las Vegas Raiders game in person.

Marie Osmond will sing the national anthem and Carlos Santana will perform a halftime show at the preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.