Watch
SportsRaiders

Actions

Raider Nation officially welcomed to Allegiant Stadium with ribbon cutting

items.[0].image.alt
Jeremy Chen
aug 14 raoders ribbon cut.PNG
Posted at 4:15 PM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 19:19:58-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders team owner Mark Davis along with elected leaders and several celebrities including Marie Osmond and Carlos Santana welcomed Raider Nation to Allegiant stadium with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ceremony took place before fans were let in to Allegiant Stadium for the first time to see a Las Vegas Raiders game in person.

Marie Osmond will sing the national anthem and Carlos Santana will perform a halftime show at the preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH