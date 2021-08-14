Raider Nation officially welcomed to Allegiant Stadium with ribbon cutting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders team owner Mark Davis along with elected leaders and several celebrities including Marie Osmond and Carlos Santana welcomed Raider Nation to Allegiant stadium with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The ceremony took place before fans were let in to Allegiant Stadium for the first time to see a Las Vegas Raiders game in person.
Marie Osmond will sing the national anthem and Carlos Santana will perform a halftime show at the preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.
The ribbon has been cut at Allegiant Stadium. The first #Raiders home game with fans at the stadium. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/sCnTd7GyTy— Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKTNV) August 14, 2021