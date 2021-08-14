Raiders to play Seahawks in COVID era preseason game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders will play in front of fans in-person for the first time Saturday when the team takes on the Seattle Seahawks in a preseason match-up.

Thousands of fans are expected to fill Allegiant Stadium to see their team on the field as they were locked outside for the entire 2020-2021 season due to COVID safety protocols.

The highly contagious Delta Variant of the coronavirus has driven the latest surge of cases in Clark County, and test positivity remains well above the level the World Health Organization considers the virus under control at 15.1%.

Governor Steve Sisolak, (D) Nevada, said he had no interest in implementing more business closure or capacity limit mandates.

Sisolak instead urged people to get vaccinated to reduce transmission and hospitalization rates.

Masks will be mandated at Allegiant Stadium for the Raiders preseason game, and Sisolak acknowledged too many people removed their masks at the stadium's first major sporting event when the US bested Mexico in the Gold Cup finals.

Sisolak urged people to wear masks at all large gatherings until the virus can be brought under control.