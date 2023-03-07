Watch Now
Raider Image hosting three-day warehouse sale

Posted at 3:39 PM, Mar 07, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Raider Image is bringing back their warehouse sale this year.

Fans of the silver and black will be able to pick up everything from apparel to headwear to collectibles at discounts up to 70% off.

Organizers said there will be over 20,000 units of officially licensed Raiders-themed items, which will be available while supplies last.

There will also be UNLV merchandise available since The Raider Image is the Rebels' official merchandise vendor.

The event runs from March 17 to March 19 and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The sale is only at the Polaris Avenue Warehouse which is located at 5525 Polaris near Allegiant Stadium.

