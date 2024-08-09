O'Connell or Minshew? Black Hole members say who they want to see as Raiders starting quarterback

LAS VEGAS (KTNV — The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their time in Costa Mesa, California, with the team's final full practice of training camp on Wednesday.

Now the Silver and Black hit the road to begin their preseason slate with a road game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The big question surrounding the Raiders through the off-season, with no answer a month out until Week 1, is at the quarterback position. And it's become the biggest hot-button topic around Raider Nation.

The QB competition between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew will be on full display when the two split snaps through the preseason, each to play one quarter of action in Minneapolis, according to head coach Antonio Pierce.

Before Saturday's preseason match, Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters met up with three members of the Black Hole, the Raider fanbase group that prides itself as "football's most infamous fans," to hear who they want to see under center."

“Aidan," Cisco Ortega, nicknamed Cisco Kid, said. "Aidan, to me, has proven himself. He’s accurate and he can throw the long ball. That’s Raider football.”

“I like AOC, I think he’s got potential, huge upside," said John Vizcarra, nicknamed Johnny V. "But I think Minshew is our guy. He’s wily. He knows how to extend plays. He’s got some of that Raider attitude. I’m team Minshew.”

“AOC, I really appreciate what he has and I got future sights on him," said Reggie Currie, nicknamed Raider Reggie. "But I’ve always liked Minshew’s character, his attitude. He extends that play enough to make something happen. And when you have the offensive players that we have, that can be something miraculous. So I’m team Minshew.”

Pierce says neither O'Connell nor Minshew have separated themselves to this point. Regardless of who wins out as the Raiders' QB1, fans want to see a change after the team has a revolving door at the position leading to 0-2 postseason record since 2003.

“I want to see passion," Johnny V said. "I want to see somebody say, yeah we didn’t win and I’m mad! I don’t want to see ‘it’s all on me, I take credit.’ Throw a helmet, get mad, get some fire, I mean come on! We’re the Raiders and we expect to win.”

“I think just having these two battle it out shows a lot," Cisco Kid said. "I think the team itself respects that. I think that will go a long way.”

See Nick's full conversation with Cisco Kid, Johnny V, and Raider Reggie below as they discuss all things Silver and Black going into the team's fifth season in Las Vegas.