Starting quarterback still hot topic at Raiders OTAs

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Though the Raiders are still figuring out who will be the starting quarterback this season, quarterbacks coach, Rich Scangarello is pleased to have multiple offensive weapons.

"[Aidan] has a lot of internal drive, discipline, how he sees the game the right way, he wants to be great. He'll work at it. He's selfless and has a great deal of respect among the teammates," Scangarello said to the media on Wednesday at Raiders headquarters.

For Gardner Minshew, it's his underdog mentality that sets him apart.

"He's got incredible moxie and just baller in him," Scangarello said. "It takes that when you're not 6'4'' and have the biggest arm. You have to have the mindset and the grit. He's made of that stuff."

The rest of the offense is following their lead.

"One thing I tell our tight ends is anything those guys in the red jerseys tells them trumps whatever I have to say," Raiders tight ends coach Luke Steckel said. "Our coaches will never be out their taking a single snap so whatever the quarterback sees, whatever the quarterback expects, it's up to our other skilled players to be on the same page with them and I think they're taking good strides in building that relationship."

"Understand what their thought process is, that's kind of where we're at now and learning that," Raiders running back Alexander Mattison said. "Those guys are extreme leaders on and off the field, in the locker room, just chopping it up with those guys, having lunch with those guys it's definitely one of those things you understand where they're at mentally as far as leading this team, their goals as far as leading this team and you can do nothing but respect it and hop on the train."

The Raiders have one more week of organized team activities until mandatory mini-camp, which is set to run from June 11-13.