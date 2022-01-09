NFL regular season ends in Las Vegas; Chargers-Raiders battle for playoff spot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The most important game in Allegiant Stadium's short history is set for Sunday evening in Las Vegas as the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers compete for a playoff spot.

The Raiders have been put in a position to keep their season alive after losing their head coach, star wide receiver, and starting corner.

RELATED: Las Vegas Raiders NFL Playoff scenarios

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson said players have rallied around the remaining personnel core to remain competitive.

"During the week it's about just trying to be the best version of yourself, and the results will take care of themselves," Olson said. "But we all know that it's about winning. We knew our backs have been against the wall the last three weeks. But again, we've got a very resilient group, a strong group of players that care for one another and they're pulling for each other."

RELATED: Las Vegas sportsbooks expecting betting excitement for Chargers-Raiders finale

The last time the Raiders and Chargers faced each other was in Los Angeles and the Chargers took over the game and beat the Silver and Black 28-14.

Additionally, both teams could break into the playoffs in an improbable situation if they tie and the Jaguars defeat the Colts.