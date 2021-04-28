NFL Draft means Raiders fans at Allegiant and Las Vegas natives waiting to hear their names called

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This year's NFL Draft means a first for Raiders fans. The team is hosting a watch party inside of Allegiant Stadium, allowing for some fans to get inside the stadium for the first time. Of course, no fans were allowed at Allegiant for any of the team's inaugural season in Las Vegas, but this year, Raiders GM Mike Mayock said he hopes that will change.

"We were 2-6 at home last year," he said in a pre-draft press conference. "We were 6-2 on the road last year. So getting fans in those stands is pretty important to us."

Mayock said the team is very aware of its needs heading into this year's draft but wouldn't get into specifics about positions or players they're targeting. The Raiders are expected to have the number 17 pick in the first round.

"When the needs fit up with where you are in the draft board, that's awesome. And when they don't, you gotta be a little careful," he said.

And while the home team is busy prepping for an intense three days on and off the clock, several Las Vegas natives are hoping to be on the other end of a call.

"Right now, I'm in the process of just anxiety," said Brevin Jordan, a tight end out of the University of Miami. "So much anxiety is being built up, so much anxiousness is being built up so I'm just ready to hear my name called, no matter what day it is."

Jordan was a star tight end at Bishop Gorman and was widely regarded as one of the top tight ends in the country.

Across town on the East side, Tony Fields II was a stand-out at Desert Pines High School, where he played both sides of the ball. After a hot week at the senior bowl and strong pro day at West Virginia, Field is awaiting his moment too.

"I've been working for this moment all my life," he said. "Just to be able to step in and take care of my family and help my friends out when they need to and support the city of Las Vegas. It's love."

The NFL Draft kicks off tomorrow at 5pm on KTNV, with local coverage before and after.