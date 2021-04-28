Watch
Sports

Actions

Hello, Cleveland: NFL takes 'blended' draft back on road

items.[0].image.alt
Tony Dejak/AP
Joseph Toliver, 4, plays on one of the 32 NFL team helmets on display, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in downtown Cleveland. Forced to cancel last year's NFL Draft in Las Vegas, the league is using lessons learned while plowing through an unprecedented, socially-distanced 2020 season and holding the Super Bow in Tampa, to have a draft that will look much more like normal — well, the new normal — with fans wearing their favorite team's colors and required masks.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Draft Scene Football
Draft Scene Football
Posted at 8:27 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 23:27:41-04

CLEVELAND (AP) — This year's NFL draft will be unlike any other. After last year's event in Las Vegas was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league went all virtual.

It's back on the road — this time in Cleveland -- with a three-day event that signals a step back toward normalcy in American sports.

The draft will be the first major outdoor event since the virus altered lives in 2020.

Commissioner Roger Goodell will once again welcome draft picks with hearty hugs and he'll hear some boos from masked fans in front of a large stage erected by the league near FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH