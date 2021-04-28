Hello, Cleveland: NFL takes 'blended' draft back on road

CLEVELAND (AP) — This year's NFL draft will be unlike any other. After last year's event in Las Vegas was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league went all virtual.

It's back on the road — this time in Cleveland -- with a three-day event that signals a step back toward normalcy in American sports.

The draft will be the first major outdoor event since the virus altered lives in 2020.

Commissioner Roger Goodell will once again welcome draft picks with hearty hugs and he'll hear some boos from masked fans in front of a large stage erected by the league near FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.