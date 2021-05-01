Watch
NFL Draft Day 2: Las Vegas Raiders get Trevon Moehrig, Malcolm Koonce, Divine Deablo

Brandon Wade/AP
TCU safety Trevon Moehrig (7) defends during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Trevon Moehrig
Posted at 12:10 AM, May 01, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Raiders made three picks on day two of the NFL Draft.

They started off round two by trading up to select Trevon Moehrig from TCU with the 43rd pick. The safety won the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the best defensive back in the nation.

"It's a blessing just to be here, to get this opportunity and to play for the Raiders," said Moehrig. I'm excited to play for the Raiders, man, so slipping to the second is not a big deal. I'm excited and I'm blessed."

"I'm a Texas boy, but this change is going to be great. I'm excited. I've heard a lot of great things about Las Vegas."

The Raiders also picked a couple of players in the third round.

They chose linebacker Malcolm Koonce with the 79th pick.

Then they selected defensive back Divine Deablo with the following pick.

"They discussed moving me toward the box to be a will linebacker specifically," said Deablo. "Imagine matching me with tight ends and playing the run. That's my main, the main way they want to use me."

The Raiders will have four more picks on Saturday for the final day of the NFL Draft.

