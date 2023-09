LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders fans will soon get the chance to meet defensive end Maxx Crosby.

According to Sam's Club officials, they're hosting a meet-and-greet with the Pro Bowler on Sept. 19. That's at their location at 7100 Arroyo Crossing Parkway.

The free event is scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

There is a limit of one signed item per person and you don't need to be a Sam's Club member to attend the event.