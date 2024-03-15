Maxx Crosby gives back: Raiders DE raises funds for charity through new foundation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Raiders star edge rusher and Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Maxx Crosby has increased his efforts in the community, recently launching the Maxx Crosby Foundation.

Thursday night's inaugural "An Evening with Maxx Crosby" event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas helped put funds into local and national charities. A handful of Crosby's teammates along with Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, owner Mark Davis, and fans of the Silver and Black were in attendance.

Proceeds from the event were donated to causes supporting efforts surrounding teen substance abuse, dog rescue, among other areas in Vegas and nationwide.

Coming off a record year in which the Pro Bowler totaled a career-high 14.5 sacks, Crosby hopes to hold this dinner event every year going forward while using his foundation to help those in need across the Valley.