Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers selected to play in 2025 Pro Bowl Games

KTNV
Two Raiders players have been selected to play in the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby and TE Brock Bowers have been named to the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, the NFL announced Thursday.

Bowers earns his first career Pro Bowl selection as he heads into Week 18 with the most NFL tight end receptions and receiving yards.

In 2024, he collected multiple franchise and NFL records, including the most receptions in a single season in Raiders history, the most receptions by a rookie in NFL history, and the most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history.

Crosby earns his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl selection. Despite being placed on injured reserve on Dec. 18, he maintains the team's lead in sacks, tackles for loss, quarterback hits and quarterback pressures. This season, he moved to the third all-time in franchise history for career sacks.

The 7-on-7 AFC vs. NFC flag football games will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, Feb. 2. On Thursday, Jan. 30, a variety of skills competitions will precede the games.

