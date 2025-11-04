Las Vegas Raiders trade Jakobi Meyers for draft picks in 2026

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jakobi Meyers has gotten his wish and has been traded by the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Tuesday, the team announced the wide receiver was sent to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a fourth-round and sixth-round draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

For the past couple of months, Meyers has been asking to be traded after not reaching a new contract with the Silver And Black.

"I mean, I honestly haven't thought about it too much. Right? Like that window kind of just closed with the off-season ending. So I'm just focused on being where my feet are at the end of the day," Meyers said last week. "If it gets done, I don't care. For real. I really just want to be in a good spot for me, for my family, and like I said, really just play good football because you only got so long to play the game. So that's the goal, playing the best football that I possibly can."

Last week, sources told ESPN the Raiders were still considering a trade if they were getting a strong value in return.

Meyers was in the last year of a three-year, $33 million contract that he signed in 2023. So far this season, he has not scored a touchdown and has 33 catches for 352 yards in seven games. When he faced the Jaguars on Sunday, he had four catches for 23 yards.

The Jaguars need some help with their receivers due to injuries to Travis Hunter, Brian Thomas Jr., and Dyami Brown.

The Raiders recently signed wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who played with Pete Carroll and Geno Smith in Seattle. Lockett was released from the Tennessee Titans earlier this year.

"It's a good feeling to have a close friend of mine right next to me, especially when things aren't going great," Smith said last week. "We didn't start off like we'd like to, but Tyler's a guy who understands me and knows how to get me going. He's a great locker room guy, a great leader. He's going to provide a ton of information for the wideouts, especially for our young guys who are still developing and learning. He's also still got juice. He can still play. So there's a lot he brings to the table."

WATCH | More on Lockett's reunion with Carroll

Raiders stars reunite with Tyler Lockett

During Sunday's game, Lockett had 19 offensive snaps and wasn't able to hold onto the one pass that he was thrown.

Up next, the Raiders will travel to Colorado to face the Denver Broncos, which you can watch on Channel 13. Kick-off is set for 5:15 p.m.