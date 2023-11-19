Las Vegas Raiders to square off to Miami Dolphins in challenging Week 11 matchup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Raiders are set to battle it out with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday morning in what will surely be a challenging Week 11 matchup.

While a recent staff shakeup for the Silver and Black has led them to two victories, the Dolphins will pose a tough challenge with their high-level offense. As rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell prepares for his fourth NFL start, the Dolphins' defense is expected to apply the heat as they continue to improve throughout the season.

The Raiders defense will also have their work cut out for them as they square off with Hawaii-born Tua Tagovailoa, whose dynamic with wide receiver Tyreek Hill seems to only get better and better.

Players missing from the field will include Raiders' offensive tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder), offensive guard Dylan Parham (calf), and safety Roderic Teamer (hamstring).

Kick-off is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 on CBS Sports.