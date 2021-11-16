Las Vegas Raiders struggle against Kansas City Chiefs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a tough game on against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 41-14 to the Chiefs and are now in a two-game skid.

Overall, it was a really disappointing performance on prime time and in front of a home crowd. From the slow start, the pre-snap penalties, and the missed tackles in open space on defense, the Raiders made it all too easy for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The offense will need to find its spark again moving forward. Things haven’t been the same since the Raiders came out of a bye week. They've struggled to find a rhythm two weeks in a row. But who is it that really needs to have a good game? Quarterback Derek Carr.

Per ESPN, in Las Vegas’ five wins, Carr has passed for nearly 2,000 yards, 10 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. In those four losses, he’s had 959 yards passing, five touchdowns and five interceptions. When Derek Carr is locked in, so is this offense.

Carr says, “whether we won this game or lost this game, literally I’ll stand right here and we have to go to the next one. That doesn’t change in the NFL. We had two weeks here where it wasn’t our best football as a team, and we have to bounce back against a good team coming in here, and I look forward to the challenge.”

Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia stated at today's weekly press conference: “I felt like we really prepared well. I thought we believed in what we were doing, in the game plan, and I just felt like they were trying to press a little bit and maybe missed some assignments that way, put themselves in maybe some poor body positions to try to do too much.”

The Raiders host the 5-4 Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. Then, it’ll be a short week as they travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Las Vegas is currently tied for second with the LA Chargers in the AFC West.