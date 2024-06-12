Las Vegas Raiders sharpen iron on first day of three-day mandatory minicamp

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have begun their three-day mandatory minicamp, the first held under new head coach Antonio Pierce.

I stopped by Raiders headquarters for practice and to visit with the team now that we are three months away from the season kicking off.

"I feel like every year there’s a lot of excitement and anticipation and things like that," Maxx Crosby told the media after practice. "At the end of the day, it’s just about discipline. Motivation can only take you so far. That’s what I’m focused on. Guys like Christian (Wilkins), guys like Aidan (O'Connell), the leaders stepping up. (Spillane) as well. All those guys are pushing their rooms.”

O'Connell and Gardner Minshew are continuing to battle it out in quarterback competition. While Pierce has said that it's O'Connell's job to lose, the two signal callers seem to be neck-and-neck.

“They both want it, honestly, and that’s what you want," wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said. So at the end of the day, wherever the chips fall, we’ll be straight. We’re trying to learn a new offense, like you said, so some growing pains, but it’s been fun."

“They’re going at it," cornerback Nate Hobbs said. "AOC had a hell of a day today, throwing some balls. As his teammate, I forgot he had it in him and I know he’s got it in him, but he was just making it. Knowing again, every day, like ‘I’m here.’ Like ‘you’re going to have to work for this job.’ And Minshew, he got me today."

When free agent Christian Wilkins of the Dolphins signed with the Raiders over the off-season, it formed one of the most star-studded defensive lines in the league. Crosby says that the two feed off each other and that they create an infectious energy for the rest of the team.

“We’re flying around," Crosby said. "You talk about constantly improving and having competition, those are the types of guys you want around. He’s a worker so I love to have guys who are like-minded around. So it’s a hell of a start so far.”

Despite being under new management, this Raiders team has high expectations in its fan base after the Silver And Black went 5-4 while Antonio Pierce was interim head coach last season. Some in the national media are more pessimistic about the team's outlook.

But if you ask the Raiders, they're only focusing on what they can control.

“We’ve been preseason Super Bowl contenders and also preseason, we’re going to lose every game," Crosby said. "So all that (expletive) doesn’t matter. We just have to be ourselves. Focus on what’s important and that’s the work, the process.”

The Raiders will be back on the field on Wednesday for Day two of minicamp. After this phase of the off-season, the team has a break in action before going to Costa Mesa for training camp.